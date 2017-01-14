Not only does Big Little Lies mark Reese Witherspoon's first significant foray into television, but the actress sees the limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling book as an important part of a necessary paradigm shift regarding the sort of roles offered to women in Hollywood.

"I'm passionate because things have to change. We have to start seeing women as they really are on film. We have to. And not just in movie theaters on a tiny budget," she told reporters during the show's panel at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour. "We need to see real women's experience, whether it involves domestic violence, whether it involves sexual assault, whether it involved motherhood of romance or infidelity or divorce. We need to see these things because we as human beings, we learn from art and what can you do if you never see it reflected?"