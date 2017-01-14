Brit Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

It's time to celebrate the best in British music!

The nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards were announced Saturday, and among the ultra talented contenders are more than just a few familiar faces in music. Ellie Goulding is up in the British Female Solo Artist category while the late great David Bowie could receive yet another posthumous accolade in the British Male Solo Artist group. 

Adele will take on a stacked category of music superstars for the British Artist Video award, which includes Calvin HarrisColdplayand One Direction

And speaking of boy bands, the girls also got some love. Little Mix is nominated for three honors in the British Artist Video, British Group and British Single categories.

Check out the entire list of nominees (including where our very own BeyoncéBruno Mars and Rihannafit into the annual telecast) below. The 2017 Brit Awards goes live on Feb. 22 from the O2 Arena in London. 

British Female Solo Artists

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Anohni

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Little Mix

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

The Weeknd

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Leonard Cohen

British Single

Alan Walker, "Faded"

Calum Scott, "Dancing On My Own"

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"

Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"

James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"

Little Mix, "Shout Out to My Ex"

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"

Zayn, "Pillowtalk"

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Mastercard British Album of the Year

The 1975, i like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it

David Bowie, Blackstar

Kano, Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate

Skepta, Konnichiwa

British Artist Video

Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"

Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"

James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul, "Hair"

One Direction, "History"

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"

Zayn, "Pillowtalk"

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag'N'Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

