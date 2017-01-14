Brit Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Getty Images
Getty Images
It's time to celebrate the best in British music!
The nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards were announced Saturday, and among the ultra talented contenders are more than just a few familiar faces in music. Ellie Goulding is up in the British Female Solo Artist category while the late great David Bowie could receive yet another posthumous accolade in the British Male Solo Artist group.
Adele will take on a stacked category of music superstars for the British Artist Video award, which includes Calvin Harris, Coldplayand One Direction.
And speaking of boy bands, the girls also got some love. Little Mix is nominated for three honors in the British Artist Video, British Group and British Single categories.
Check out the entire list of nominees (including where our very own Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Rihannafit into the annual telecast) below. The 2017 Brit Awards goes live on Feb. 22 from the O2 Arena in London.
British Female Solo Artists
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Anohni
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
Vevo
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Little Mix
Radiohead
Biffy Clyro
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
The Weeknd
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Leonard Cohen
Syco / Thames / Dymond
British Single
Alan Walker, "Faded"
Calum Scott, "Dancing On My Own"
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"
Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"
James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"
Little Mix, "Shout Out to My Ex"
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"
Zayn, "Pillowtalk"
Matteo Prandoni
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Mastercard British Album of the Year
The 1975, i like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it
David Bowie, Blackstar
Kano, Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate
Skepta, Konnichiwa
Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
British Artist Video
Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"
Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"
James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul, "Hair"
One Direction, "History"
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"
Zayn, "Pillowtalk"
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag'N'Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy