Bella Hadid was not in the mood Friday.

The 20-year-old model flipped the bird to members of the paparazzi while walking in New York City in what marked one of her first public appearances since her ex The Weeknd and Selena Gomez went public with their new romance earlier this week.

Bella, who is often photographed while out and about, posted on her Instagram page Friday night a photo one of the photographers had taken showing her giving the finger.

One of them asked her how she was feeling, to which she responded, "I feel fine."