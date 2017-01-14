Jemima Kirke and her husband Michael Mosberg have reportedly called it quits.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Jessa on HBO's Girls, and the 45-year-old lawyer were married for seven years and share two children—daughter Rafaella Israel, 6, and son Memphis, 4.

People and other outlets reported recently that Kirke and Mosberg had split, without specifying when the breakup took place. The two have not commented.

Kirke and Mosberg were last photographed at a celebrity event together in November 2015, at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in New York City.