Jemima Kirke and her husband Michael Mosberg have reportedly called it quits.
The 31-year-old actress, who plays Jessa on HBO's Girls, and the 45-year-old lawyer were married for seven years and share two children—daughter Rafaella Israel, 6, and son Memphis, 4.
People and other outlets reported recently that Kirke and Mosberg had split, without specifying when the breakup took place. The two have not commented.
Kirke and Mosberg were last photographed at a celebrity event together in November 2015, at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in New York City.
In addition to his work as a lawyer, Mosberg is the founder of the Hook Recovery Center in Brooklyn.
Kirke opened up about her husband in a candid interview published with the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that was published in February 2016, revealing that they met during her second stint at a rehab facility.
Like her Girls character, Kirke battled substance abuse. Her addiction started in her teens.
"The reason I never talked about it before is because I wasn't sure what the f--k I was," she told the newspaper. "When you are in rehab, and after it, you think you are an addict. I didn't feel that the label fitted, but I was scared that if I abandoned it, then I would go right back to where I was. That is the message sent to you when you are in these establishments."