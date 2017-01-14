Céline Dion paid tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil on the first anniversary of his death with a beautiful and heartbreaking video montage.

The former singer, who served as his Grammy-winning wife's manager, died at age 73 on Jan. 14, 2016 after battling throat cancer. He was diagnosed in 1998.

A video montage showing images from his childhood and some of his happiest moments with Dion was posted on the singer's Facebook page Saturday. It includes footage of him with his kids. He is seen holding their then-newborn son René-Charles, who is now 15, and embraces Dion's baby bump as she prepares to give birth to their twin sons, Eddie and Nelson, who are now 6. The two are also shown dressing the boys on a large bed.

In addition to the boys, Angelil is also survived by three other children from previous marriages.