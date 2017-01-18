OMG! Total Divas Star Lana Admits She Has ''Concerns'' About Upcoming Wedding to WWE's Rusev: Watch the Shocking Clip

Lana is making a major marriage confession on tonight's Total Divas!
In this clip from the episode, Lana is having a talk with Trinity Fatu and Renee Young about Rusev in their Las Vegas hotel room when she asks Trinity about her marriage to Jon Fatu.
"So did you ever have second thoughts?" Lana asks.
When Trinity tells her she didn't, Lana asks, "You never were like, 'Maybe I don't want to get married?'"
Trinity again replies that she didn't and Renee asks Lana, "Why, do you feel like that?"
Lana, who is set to tie the knot with Rusev very soon, takes a long pause and then replies, "Gulp!"
She then explains, "All these things that are happening here in Vegas are bringing a lot of thoughts and fears and concerns up."
Take a look at the clip above to see Lana explain why relationships make her "nervous" and then watch Total Divas tonight to see if Lana confesses her feelings to Rusev.
Watch a brand-new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!