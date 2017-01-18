OMG! Total Divas Star Lana Admits She Has ''Concerns'' About Upcoming Wedding to WWE's Rusev: Watch the Shocking Clip

Lana is making a major marriage confession on tonight's Total Divas!

In this clip from the episode, Lana is having a talk with Trinity Fatu and Renee Young about Rusev in their Las Vegas hotel room when she asks Trinity about her marriage to Jon Fatu.

"So did you ever have second thoughts?" Lana asks.

When Trinity tells her she didn't, Lana asks, "You never were like, 'Maybe I don't want to get married?'"

Trinity again replies that she didn't and Renee asks Lana, "Why, do you feel like that?"