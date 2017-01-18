OMG! Total Divas Star Lana Admits She Has ''Concerns'' About Upcoming Wedding to WWE's Rusev: Watch the Shocking Clip

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bryce Dallas Howard

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body 102

Khloe Kardashian Recalls Feeling Embarrassed to Make Eye Contact in Public Because of Her Weight on Revenge Body

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lana is making a major marriage confession on tonight's Total Divas!

In this clip from the episode, Lana is having a talk with Trinity Fatu and Renee Young about Rusev in their Las Vegas hotel room when she asks Trinity about her marriage to Jon Fatu.

"So did you ever have second thoughts?" Lana asks.

When Trinity tells her she didn't, Lana asks, "You never were like, 'Maybe I don't want to get married?'"

Trinity again replies that she didn't and Renee asks Lana, "Why, do you feel like that?"

Photos

Jon and Trinity Fatu's Total Divas Love Story

Rusev, Lana, Total Divas

Instagram

Lana, who is set to tie the knot with Rusev very soon, takes a long pause and then replies, "Gulp!"

She then explains, "All these things that are happening here in Vegas are bringing a lot of thoughts and fears and concerns up."

Take a look at the clip above to see Lana explain why relationships make her "nervous" and then watch Total Divas tonight to see if Lana confesses her feelings to Rusev.

Watch a brand-new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Trinity Fatu , WWE , Top Stories