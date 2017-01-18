''It's Crazy!'' Watch WWE's Rusev Explain Why He Doesn't Want Fiancée Lana to Have a Bachelorette Party

"Rusev is not budging at all!"

WWE stars Rusev and Lana are about to get married, but before they tie the knot Lana's friends Renee Young and Trinity Fatu want to throw her a bachelorette party. The only problem is, Rusev doesn't want Lana to have one and he lets that be known in this clip from tonight's Total Divas.

"Alright, spill it, what is it you don't like about the bachelorette party? Talk to me," Renee says.

"I don't know, why? Like what is the point?" Rusev asks.

Renee explains, "Well it's like a celebration, right? Is it like you don't want strippers around Lana? You don't want her to just go wild?"

Rusev says he doesn't "care about strip clubs at all," and by that he means "she shouldn't go."

He then suggests the ladies take Lana to a magic show or the zoo and Trinity tells him he "better stop" because they're in Las Vegas!