EXCLUSIVE!

Luann de Lesseps Takes the E!Q in 42 and Says the Cutest Thing About Husband Tom D'Agostino

  • By
  • &

by Natalie Finn |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Real Estate

Untangling the Kardashian Real Estate Empire: A Comprehensive Guide to the Family's Vast Array of Homes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Long before she said "I do," we knew that Luann de Lessepshad met her match in Tom D'Agostino.

While taking the E!Q in 42 during a chat with E! News awhile back, Tom factored prominently into her answers—a big indicator the Real Housewives of New York City star was in deep, deep smit.

You'll have to watch the video to see how sweet the no-nonsense author and singer can be when she's discussing the important decisions in life, such as whether, if given the choice, she'd choose a nap over sex.

Read

Jennie Garth Takes the E!Q in 42: ''I Try to Give Little Glimpses of My Life''

Fast forward to now and Luann is a newlywed, having swapped vows with Tom on New Year's Eve, which also happened to be the groom's 50th birthday.

Congratulations to the happy couple—and we'll be watching when RHONY returns for its ninth season.

TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , E!Q in 42 , Top Stories