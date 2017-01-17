Long before she said "I do," we knew that Luann de Lessepshad met her match in Tom D'Agostino.
While taking the E!Q in 42 during a chat with E! News awhile back, Tom factored prominently into her answers—a big indicator the Real Housewives of New York City star was in deep, deep smit.
You'll have to watch the video to see how sweet the no-nonsense author and singer can be when she's discussing the important decisions in life, such as whether, if given the choice, she'd choose a nap over sex.
Fast forward to now and Luann is a newlywed, having swapped vows with Tom on New Year's Eve, which also happened to be the groom's 50th birthday.
Congratulations to the happy couple—and we'll be watching when RHONY returns for its ninth season.