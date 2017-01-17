As the world prepares to say goodbye to First Lady Michelle Obama, we are tempted to look back on some of our favorite memories. And since today is her birthday, why not relive these moments together?

From the very beginning back in 2009, FLOTUS proved she's not just any First Lady, she's a cool First Lady. With the dancing, singing, fist bumps and savvy style, Obama found a way to promote beneficial initiatives while also being extra hip and relatable.

It was so hard to choose our favorite cameos and performances, but we think you'll enjoy these pop culture moments...