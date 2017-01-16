Celebs Are Sleeping Better Than You—Here's Why

There's nothing better than a good night's rest.

Puffy eyes and a cranky attitude just won't do. With constant public appearances, early morning calls and flashing camera lights, a lack of sleep has major consequences for celebrities. While Arianna Huffington has been the longtime champion for sleep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian and many other A-listers have weighed in on how to snooze your way through the night.

Picture this: You're all cuddled up in your blankets. The lights are out, and you're ready for good dreams. You close your eyes, maneuvering into your favorite position and waiting to cross that magical line into unconscious bliss. An hour passes and now you're staring at the ceiling. You remember tomorrow's commitments, and your mind starts racing. Now, two hours have passed, and you're not sleep. Sound familiar? If so, try these celeb-approved sleep aids!