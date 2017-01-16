This Is Where Drake's Varsity Jackets Are Made

What was your first job?

My first job, in my last year of high school, was at the original Roots store in Toronto. It was Easter Monday and people were lined up around the block to buy a pair of negative heal shoes. I went in and applied for a job (as my best friend worked there and I hung out there all the time.)

I was told if I wanted the job I had to start right then and there and I would meet the boss later. The rest is history—40 years later and I'm still here.

What's a typical day for you?

I wake up, check my emails, play with my dog, work out and then go to the Roots leather factory where I work with my amazing design team. We design leather bags, jackets and footwear.

Describe your workspace décor.

My office at the leather factory is quite simple. I'm surrounded by photos of campaigns I've worked on. I share the space with my husband, Michael Budman, but I rarely sit at our desk as I'm usually on the factory floor or in our showroom.

At my home office, I have a great 1930's drafting table from Chicago as well as a stand-up cashier's desk from the '40s. The space is filled with books that inspire me, beautiful art as well as furniture I've created for Roots Home.