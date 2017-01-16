Gerald McRaney, start making room on your mantel now 'cause the Emmy for best guest star is all yours.

Since This Is Us' very first episode, Dr. K, the doc who stepped in to deliver the Big Three, has been the surprise fan-favorite, making a handful of small-but-oh-so-important appearances that brought us to laughs and tears. And in the NBC breakout hit's Jan. 17 episode, Dr. K finally gets his chance in the spotlight and spoiler alert: you will probably definitely cry.

In the episode, titled "The Big Day," viewers will get the backstory on the lovable doctor right around the time of the triplets birth date, during which he was coping with the loss of his wife, and E! News has your exclusive first look at Dr. K's struggle to move on.