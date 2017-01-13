We're just thinking out loud here, but this is one unique way to get inside an A-list party.

While supporting his upcoming album Divide (÷), Ed Sheeran was asked if he's ever been able to sneak into some pretty fancy celebrations.

As it turns out, the "Castle on the Hill" singer had one story he couldn't keep secret any longer.

"I went to an Oscars party at Madonna's manager's house by saying I was Calvin Harris," Ed shared with Shoboy and Nina on 92.3 AMP Radio. "It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like. He was just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora."

He continued, "Rita Ora was with Calvin Harris at this point. She said Calvin's on the list but I know he's not coming, so just say that you're him."