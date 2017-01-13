Jeff Kravitz/BMA2015/FilmMagic
We're just thinking out loud here, but this is one unique way to get inside an A-list party.
While supporting his upcoming album Divide (÷), Ed Sheeran was asked if he's ever been able to sneak into some pretty fancy celebrations.
As it turns out, the "Castle on the Hill" singer had one story he couldn't keep secret any longer.
"I went to an Oscars party at Madonna's manager's house by saying I was Calvin Harris," Ed shared with Shoboy and Nina on 92.3 AMP Radio. "It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like. He was just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora."
He continued, "Rita Ora was with Calvin Harris at this point. She said Calvin's on the list but I know he's not coming, so just say that you're him."
Lo and behold, it totally worked out.
"It was a really amazing party, Prince was there actually," Ed shared. "The first person I saw when I walked in was Prince. And apparently Calvin Harris was there, a bit shorter and a bit less Scottish, a bit less abs as well."
Just over a week ago, Ed delighted fans when he released two new singles called "Castle On the Hill" and "Shape Of You." Both will be featured on his new album out March 3.
"I think it was quite hard to kind of pinpoint what song to go with to represent the album, so I thought I'd pick two that were kind of opposing ends of the album and release them at the same time," Ed shared with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "And also, since I've been away, the way that albums are being released are now you have to just kind of make up your own rules."
He continued, "There's no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren't doing and I thought making two double A-side singles with two videos that go to radio at the same time, it's a talking point. And even if only one of the songs works, it still got people to talk about them."