Like giving just about any outfit an edgy face lift? You need this crossbody.

Chanel Iman's insanely chic, embellished Alexander Wang is on sale, people. At 40 perfect off, what you really can't afford is not adding it to your cart. (Are we right or are we right?)

When it comes to mini handbags with cool factor, this one reigns supreme, but if $405 still feels steep or you're looking for something similar, check out the below (equally as awesome) sale pieces.

Happy shopping!