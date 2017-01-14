Saturday Savings: Chanel Iman's Discounted Designer Bag Has Your Name on It

Like giving just about any outfit an edgy face lift? You need this crossbody.

Chanel Iman's insanely chic, embellished Alexander Wang is on sale, people. At 40 perfect off, what you really can't afford is not adding it to your cart. (Are we right or are we right?)

When it comes to mini handbags with cool factor, this one reigns supreme, but if $405 still feels steep or you're looking for something similar, check out the below (equally as awesome) sale pieces.

Happy shopping!

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings

Rebecca Minkoff Feed Bag, Was: $295, Now: $176

ESC: Saturday Savings

See by Chloé Studded Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, Was: $395, Now: $198

ESC: Saturday Savings

Saint Laurent Studded Leather Shoulder Bag, Was: $2,980, Now: $1,788

ESC: Saturday Savings

Monti Eyelet Detail Cross Body Bag, Was: $31, Now: $16

ESC: Saturday Savings

Stella McCartney Falabella Enameled Crossbody Bag, Was: $3,345, Now: $1,338

ESC: Saturday Savings

H&M Shoulder Bag, Was: $30, Now: $20

ESC: Saturday Savings

Zara Text Crossbody Bag, Was: $40, Now: $20

So which one's for you?

