We can expect lots of tears and tense moments on E!'s new series So Cosmo!

The eight hour-long episode series, which follows the team of men and women working at Cosmopolitan magazine, premieres on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. and this new promo for the show previews all of the drama ahead.

"The army of Cosmopolitan editors is everywhere," Joanna Coles, former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and current chief content officer of Hearst magazines, says. "And they have to bring their A-game every single day."