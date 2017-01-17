We can expect lots of tears and tense moments on E!'s new series So Cosmo!
The eight hour-long episode series, which follows the team of men and women working at Cosmopolitan magazine, premieres on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. and this new promo for the show previews all of the drama ahead.
"The army of Cosmopolitan editors is everywhere," Joanna Coles, former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and current chief content officer of Hearst magazines, says. "And they have to bring their A-game every single day."
The job is so competitive, it leads to some emotional and shocking moments, as the promo shows!
So who is Coles calling "a bit of a hot mess" on the show?
Take a look at the video above to find out and to see what else you can expect this season on So Cosmo!
Watch the series premiere of So Cosmo on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., only on E!