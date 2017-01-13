Kim Kardashian made her first official appearance today, and to say fans were excited to have her back would be an understatement.
The brunette beauty jet-setted across the globe to model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's presentation for The Master Class in MusicHall Dubai, at the Zabeel Saray Hotel, and with roughly 300 people there waiting for her, we can confidently say the event was a success (albeit a little nutty, too).
The event, which started about an hour late due to the massive crowd, had a bit of a crazy start. "Literally everyone was pushing, shoving, shouting, and throwing tantrums," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "It was so sad and tiring to go through all that. They had one lady trying to keep a line and people in control in a hall full of 300 angry girls."
However, once everything was settled and the makeup master class began, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, including Kim.
Kim, who was dressed casually with minimal jewelry, came out on stage Snapchatting, and said, "Hey everyone" while waving with a big smile on her face, followed by a kiss and a hug with Mario.
"She sat on the makeup chair and jokingly said, 'Let's hope Mario does a good job,'" the source explains. "She did mention after a while that she hasn't been wearing makeup for the last four months. Her mood was happy and mellow, and she mentioned how she loves supporting Mario and doing this for him because he is the best, and they came so far together learning and growing."
Dedivanovic also made sure to keep things strictly about the makeup. "Mario made sure no personal questions were asked." Instead, he demonstrated his classic, dewy look on Kim with soft sultry eyes. "They did laugh about the whole major contouring in the past, and they refuse to use that look."
The insider adds, "They talked about this new look, and Kim is loving this natural look. She enjoys the raw look and she will keep this natural look unless on the red carpet."
After answering some fan questions, attendees were given the opportunity to take a photo with Kim and Mario. Security didn't seem to be heightened given previous circumstances, but there was a good number of guards on deck just in case. And while the photo op was initially only offered to VIP members, the insider reveals everyone was given the chance to snap a quick pic with Mario and Kim.
"When the event was over it didn't really matter if you paid for VIP tickets or regular, because everyone took pictures and got the same gift bags."
"Such a fun day today! I felt so much love here in Dubai," Kim tweeted after the class. "Thank you guys for coming out to Mario's Master Class!"