Kim Kardashian made her first official appearance today, and to say fans were excited to have her back would be an understatement.

The brunette beauty jet-setted across the globe to model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's presentation for The Master Class in MusicHall Dubai, at the Zabeel Saray Hotel, and with roughly 300 people there waiting for her, we can confidently say the event was a success (albeit a little nutty, too).

The event, which started about an hour late due to the massive crowd, had a bit of a crazy start. "Literally everyone was pushing, shoving, shouting, and throwing tantrums," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "It was so sad and tiring to go through all that. They had one lady trying to keep a line and people in control in a hall full of 300 angry girls."

However, once everything was settled and the makeup master class began, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, including Kim.