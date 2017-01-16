Courtesy of Burberry/Angelo Pennetta
Like father (and mother), like daughter.
Iris Law—daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost—just stepped into the international spotlight as the new face of Burberry Beauty.
Following the footsteps of Brit models like Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (no pressure at all), the 16-year-old beauty will front Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet ads in her first-ever campaign.
"Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honour to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them," Iris said in a press release.
Considering the popularity of the brand's latest lip launch—eight out of 14 shades have already sold out on Sephora.com since its January release—this campaign could bring Jude's eldest daughter mainstream success.
Iris joins the ranks of Kaia Gerber, Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham and Lily-Rose Depp—all budding models with famous parents—but will she achieve It Girl status? The Kate Moss-adoring teen already has "the look" down.
Here are three things you need to know about Iris Law.
She's Got Model-Off-Duty Style: "Sometimes it's a bit tomboyish and more girly at other times, but I like to be comfortable. That's important."
She Likes Effortlessly Looking Makeup: "I like to experiment but, for every day, I usually wear blush, natural colors and mascara on both my top and bottom lashes."
She Takes After Her Mom: "On the Burberry shoot, Wendy Rowe did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip. I really like this look because it's timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum [Sadie Frost] when she was in her 20s—so iconic!"
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.