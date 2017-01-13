No surprise here: Michael Jackson's daughter and nephew, Paris Jackson and Taj Jackson, are pleased that an episode of Urban Myths that stars Joseph Fiennes as the late King of Pop will not air after all.

The British channel SKy Arts made the cancellation announcement Friday, saying the decision was made "in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family."

Paris, Taj had voiced criticism after pictures of Fiennes in a scene from the project surfaced earlier this week. Fans had set up a petition titled "Boycott Film With White Actor Cast as Michael Jackson!" to boycott the film.

"I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know," tweeted 18-year-old Paris, Michael's only daughter and the middle of his three children.