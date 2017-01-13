No surprise here: Michael Jackson's daughter and nephew, Paris Jackson and Taj Jackson, are pleased that an episode of Urban Myths that stars Joseph Fiennes as the late King of Pop will not air after all.
The British channel SKy Arts made the cancellation announcement Friday, saying the decision was made "in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family."
Paris, Taj had voiced criticism after pictures of Fiennes in a scene from the project surfaced earlier this week. Fans had set up a petition titled "Boycott Film With White Actor Cast as Michael Jackson!" to boycott the film.
"I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know," tweeted 18-year-old Paris, Michael's only daughter and the middle of his three children.
"Thank you to the fans, you continue to fight for my Uncle Michael's legacy," wrote Taj, 43. "And thank you to the media, for covering the extreme backlash."
The episode, titled "Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon," depicts an unconfirmed road trip Michael, who died in 2009, reportedly took with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brandofollowing the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Grease star Stockard Channing was cast as the actress and The Bourne Identity's Brian Cox plays Brando.
"We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence," Sky Arts had said in its statement. "Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."
Paris had said Wednesday, "I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."
"Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with," Taj had said. "No words could express the blatant disrespect."