Aside from her blanket rule about revivals, Menzel admitted that her attachment to the original film added a second layer of pressure to overcome when considering taking the role on. "Well, I saw the movie back in high school with two of my best friends. We cried our eyes out in the movie theater, so it's quite a nostalgic memory for me," she explained. "But if I'm being completely honest, I was terrified to do it at first because I love the movie, it's a beautiful, beautiful movie and both of those women—especially Bette Midler, for me—were idol my whole life."

Ultimately, though, the possibility to pay homage to the beloved classic—and expose younger generations to it—proved enough for Menzel to sign on. "There's a whole young generation of kids who haven't seen Beaches," she said. "But if Nia and I can bring people to it...it can open a new discussion at this time about where women are and how we balance and navigate all these passions we have—our career and our family…it's just another way to start a conversation."