Kim Kardashian just made her first official appearance since her terrifying Paris robbery.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been laying low for the past three months, but she made her return to the spotlight on Friday. Kim flew to Dubai this week to be the model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's master class.

This event comes just days after 17 people were arrested in connection with Kim's Paris robbery and less than 24 hours after four suspects were charged in the investigation.

So how is Kim doing today?