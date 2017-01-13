Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Divorce Finalized

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage is finally over following a turbulent divorce process.
The actress had filed papers to end their 15-month union in May 2016. At a hearing Friday, which neither she nor Depp attended, a judge signed papers to finalize their divorce.
The judge also denied a motion Depp's attorney had filed to have Heard pay the actor's attorney fees, E! News has learned.
The news comes about five months after the former couple reached a settlement. A day before the divorce was finalized, Amber filed papers requesting that Depp be deposed if the court did not enter the settlement agreement as a judgment at Friday's hearing.
"It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over,'" Heard's attorney tells E! News.
Meanwhile, Laura Wasser tells E! News: "We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family's lives behind them. Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th."
The following week, the two reached a reported $7 million settlement outside of court.
"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," the exes said in a joint statement at the time. "Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity."
Depp then cut checks for some of the money to the ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles in Heard's name. A rep for the actress praised the move but said the actor must "honor the full amount by donating $14 million to charity, which, after accounting for his tax deduction, is equal to his $7 million payment obligation to Amber."
In December, a source told E! News Depp had agreed to give Heard the rest of the money, now $6.8 million, over the next 15 months.
Two weeks later, her team filed a Request for Order to impose the settlement and expedite the payment. Depp then filed a request for Heard to pay $100,000 of his legal fees and costs, accusing her of continuing "to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame." The actress' attorney called it a "laughable motion."
"I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around," Heard said in a filing made last week. "Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now."