Get ready for a whole new Snatch. The Guy Ritchie movie is getting the TV treatment on Crackle with an impressive cast of British dudes.
Harry Potter's Rupert Grint stars as Charlie Cavendish, who is described as "utterly posh." Ron Weasley who? Grint also serves as an executive producer. Luke Pasqualino of Skins fame also stars as Albert Hill, Scream Queens' Lucien Laviscount is Billy Ayers, Dougray Scott is Vic Hill, The Village's Phoebe Dynevor is Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey is Lily Hill and Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick appears as Sonny Castillo. Hopefully this will make you forget Wicked City.
Crackle
Basically the cast is full of all your past and present crushes.
Alex De Rakoff serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner.
While Crackle says the TV version of Snatch is loosely based on the movie, the series is inspired by a real-life heist in London. The show follows a group of young, up and coming hustlers who just happen upon a truckload of stolen gold bullion. And just like that, they're in the high-stakes world of organized crime, complete with rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains to attend to.
Snatch is just the latest film to TV adaptation. This season Fox had The Exorcist and Lethal Weapon. NBC has the upcoming Taken and of course there's Fargo on FX. For more adaptations and the latest on TV reboots and remakes, check out our handy guide.
Snatch premieres on Crackle in 2017.