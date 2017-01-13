Get ready for a whole new Snatch. The Guy Ritchie movie is getting the TV treatment on Crackle with an impressive cast of British dudes.

Harry Potter's Rupert Grint stars as Charlie Cavendish, who is described as "utterly posh." Ron Weasley who? Grint also serves as an executive producer. Luke Pasqualino of Skins fame also stars as Albert Hill, Scream Queens' Lucien Laviscount is Billy Ayers, Dougray Scott is Vic Hill, The Village's Phoebe Dynevor is Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey is Lily Hill and Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick appears as Sonny Castillo. Hopefully this will make you forget Wicked City.