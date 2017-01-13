Priyanka Chopra Hospitalized After Sustaining Injury on Set of Quantico

Priyanka Chopra

Janet Mayer/Splash News

Priyanka Chopra was hospitalized Thursday night after sustaining an injury on the set of Quantico, E! News confirms.

Chopra has since been released, and a spokesperson for ABC tells E! News that it was a "minor incident." The 34-year-old actress was examined by a doctor and subsequently released, so she is now home "resting comfortably." A rep for Chopra also tells E! News that she will return to work "after the weekend."

The Baywatch star has spoken of the importance of staying healthy and fit, but maintained that she never wanted to overexert herself. In an interview with Women's Health, Chopra said she does a lot of her own stunts, which is why she puts an emphasis on staying active.

"I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts," she revealed to the magazine. "I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts."

She continued, "People always say you should listen to your body. But I don't listen to my body," she said. "My body listens to me. I can't afford to be sick or low on energy. It's mind over matter. I'm going to have a good day, and not in that fake 'Happy girls are the best girls way!' way. Identify the weaknesses, shut them in a box, find your strengths, and run with them."

Now that she has suffered an injury, we hope she takes the proper amount of time to relax and heal!

Get better soon, Priyanka!

