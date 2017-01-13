Priyanka Chopra was hospitalized Thursday night after sustaining an injury on the set of Quantico, E! News confirms.

Chopra has since been released, and a spokesperson for ABC tells E! News that it was a "minor incident." The 34-year-old actress was examined by a doctor and subsequently released, so she is now home "resting comfortably." A rep for Chopra also tells E! News that she will return to work "after the weekend."

The Baywatch star has spoken of the importance of staying healthy and fit, but maintained that she never wanted to overexert herself. In an interview with Women's Health, Chopra said she does a lot of her own stunts, which is why she puts an emphasis on staying active.