Want to get married in Kate Middleton and Prince William's backyard?
You can tie the knot on the grounds of London's Kensington Palace, which houses the apartments the Royal couple and Prince Harry call home.
Its main wedding venue, the Orangery, is located inside the adjacent Kensington Gardens, which was once private but is now a Royal park that is open to the public. The venue is licensed for civil wedding and partnerships. Up to 50 events are held there every year. Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild wed there last year.
The Orangery was built in 1704 and was originally intended for Queen Anne to use to house her collection of exotic plants and orange trees. Now it serves primarily as a tea restaurant, which is closed on one weekend day every month for weddings.
It will cost you at least $23,100 to book it during the day on a Saturday or Sunday. For that price, you'll get a wedding planner, a taxi service, daytime cleaning, on-site security and a private entrance to Kensington Palace for your guests. Or, you can book The Orangery on an evening for $15,800. The venue can accommodate 150 guests for a ceremony and 300 for a reception.
The fee does not cover food, flower, entertainment and other vendors. Kensington Palace has a list of approved list of companies for the couples to choose from.
People can also get married in Kensington Gardens in the summer or rent spaces inside the palace, such as the Cupola Room, the King's Gallery, the Drawing Room or the Entrance Hall. They can accommodate between 80 and 1,000 guests. Model Poppy Delevingne married James Cook in the gardens in 2014.