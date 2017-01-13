The cold weather isn't keeping celebrities from stepping out in style.

In fact, we've witnessed more than a few eye-catching outfits. From daytime event wear to classic date night looks, there was something for everyone in this week's roundup of celeb street style. Good news: We've combined this week's best ensembles with the best sales, so you can get these looks for less. Check them out!

Even though it's easy to sacrifice fashion for warmth on cold days, Hilary Duffwas a shining example of how to bundle up on Monday. With Aquazarra thigh-high boots, a black denim skirt, cream sweater, an ombre, polka-dot scarf and a red lip, the actress gives us the perfect casual winter look.