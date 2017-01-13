PA Images on behalf of So TV
Remember that time Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling recreated the famous Dirty Dancing scene in which Patrick Swayze lifts up Jennifer Grey? Well, Emma wishes she didn't remember that moment from Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Emma and Gosling appear on The Graham Norton Show Friday to promote La La Land, and the 28-year-old actress admitts that filming that scene for their rom-com wasn't smooth sailing despite appearances. "The Dirty Dancing lift didn't go to plan. When I was seven years old, I broke both my arms because my gym teacher let go of my ankles when I was on parallel bars and I fell six feet to the ground," she recalls.
"When we did the film, I knew Ryan was going to lift me up, but what I didn't know was that I had an internalized phobia about being lifted six feet in the air and it all went horribly wrong."
Emma ended up having an emotional moment, to say the least. "I went into full meltdown," she confesses. "I had to lie down and watch Labyrinth while crying!"
While Gosling can't totally relate, he does try to make his three-time co-star feel a little better. "I've never had this experience, but I can only imagine if a possum fell out of a tree, landed on my head and tried to scratch my eyes out it would be something similar!" he joked.
As fans know, the scene was one of the best ones of the movie, making viewers instantly fall in love with Emma and Ryan—or should we call them the new Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio?