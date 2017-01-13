Neil Patrick Harris' kids, six-year-olds Harper and Gideon, got a sneak preview of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which stars NPH sporting various looks as the dastardly Count Olaf. And what did his toughest critics think during the cast and crew screening on set?
"They loved it. They thought it was silly," Harris told E! News.
However, parents take note: "It's dark. They were a little freaked out at times, but just when it gets too dark, it gets silly again," Harris promised. "So for kids who are six and up, they were a little spooked and then got a big laugh right afterwards."
Netflix
The role of Count Olaf required Harris to don quite a few bizarre costumes and extensive prosthetic pieces, which made his kids laugh. However, he didn't spring any of the extreme looks on them without warning.
"They laughed, they thought it was just strange," Harris said. "I think it's important to not just show up as a different person, but to let them know that I'm going to be doing this and it's going to involve a lot of physical changes and then show them pictures of the stages of the changes, so by the time they see and interact with me as someone else, it's not too bizarre, they've seen the process."
This wasn't the first project Harper and Gideon have been allowed to watch of Harris'. "They saw The Smurfs, they saw Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and some of the softcore porn, but only the scene parts, not the action scenes," he joked.
A Series of Unfortunate Events season one is now streaming on Netflix.