Neil Patrick Harris' kids, six-year-olds Harper and Gideon, got a sneak preview of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which stars NPH sporting various looks as the dastardly Count Olaf. And what did his toughest critics think during the cast and crew screening on set?

"They loved it. They thought it was silly," Harris told E! News.

However, parents take note: "It's dark. They were a little freaked out at times, but just when it gets too dark, it gets silly again," Harris promised. "So for kids who are six and up, they were a little spooked and then got a big laugh right afterwards."