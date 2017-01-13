VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Selena Gomez is proving 2017 is already her year.
After the singer and actress took some time away from the spotlight in 2016, she's looking, feeling and emanating a positive change and not letting anyone stand in her way.
From high-fashion campaign collaborations to new romances (The Weeknd, we're looking at you) to sexy photo shoots and even a little bit of new music, SelGo is on a roll, and there's no stopping her now.
Here's how she's already making her massive comeback and proving 2017 is hers for the taking:
New Romance: While we don't know where things are going with her and The Weeknd—we all know how the dating world can be—it says something about her new position in life that she's moving forward and pursuing new interests (so long, Justin Bieber). Earlier this week, photos went public of the pair smooching in public—something we haven't seen from SelGo since her Bieber days.
They say a photo speaks a thousand words, and the photos of her and the R&B beau seems to spell out h-a-p-p-i-n-e-s-s.
Sexy Photo Shoots: Not only did her kissy-kissy photos with The Weeknd come out this week, but we also got a glimpse into a sexy, secret photo shoot she's taking on with famed photographer Mert Alas. Though she's definitely taken a dive into the scandalous shoots before, we've never seen her as carefree as she is in the latest behind-the-scenes picture, posing with her bare booty showing, wearing nothing but a thong and a towel covering her chest. It's as though she's throwing caution to the wind, confident enough in herself to not have to explain her decisions anymore.
(Also, fun fact: The Weeknd commented on her booty in "Paryt Monster," singing, "Angelina, lips like Angelina / Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.")
Getty Images
New Music, Coming Soon: In December, we found out the songstress is working on new music when songwriter Justin Tranter shared a picture of SelGo in a music studio, writing, "Music and love." (We still can't get over how hard Nick Jonas freaked out).
Then, a few weeks later, Mexican singer Paulina Rubio revealed that she teamed up with Gomez for her upcoming album.
"My new album will be like one more of the team, as one more to the family. It's going to be a real warrior, and it's going to have a little of all the genres like banda and even pop, plus collaborations from DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable," Rubio told Vanidades..
Career-Moving Collaborations: Gomez joined the ranks of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chloe Grace Moretz when she became the newest face of the American luxury brand Coach. She's shown nothing but excitement over the new creative outlet, taking to Instagram to express how happy she is to be working in the fashion industry once again.
"Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world," she captioned the photo above. "I'm so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh."
Needless to say, the new year is looking pretty great for Gomez right about now. But while we might have a new version of the 24-year-old superstar, we'll always have Selena...You know, same same, but different.