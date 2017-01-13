Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Engaged: See Her Ring

The 33-year-old actress and Bell, 30, had sparked engagement rumors last year after the actress was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger. When asked then if they were engaged, the British actor told E! News, "No," while the actress chucked at the question.

Mara and Bell met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2014. They first fueled dating rumors at the Met Gala in May 2015, holding hands as they made their way into a private after-party. That September, they were spotted looking cozy on a beach in Malibu.

A month later, they were seen kissing on a street corner in New York City.

Mara and Bell have since attended many celebrity events together, including the H&M Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 show at Paris Fashion Week, the 2016 Met Gala, and most recently, the Hollywood premiere of the actress' latest movie, Man Down, in November.