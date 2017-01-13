Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Engaged: See Her Ring

The Fantastic Four's Sue Storm and The Thing are getting married!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who played the superheroes in the 2015 reboot film, are engaged, the actress' rep confirmed to E! News exclusively Friday.

The news comes soon after Mara was spotted walking in New York City wearing a ring with a large stone on her ring finger.

She also wore a sparkling ring in a photo posted on Twitter this past weekend.

The 33-year-old actress and Bell, 30, had sparked engagement rumors last year after the actress was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger. When asked then if they were engaged, the British actor told E! News, "No," while the actress chucked at the question.