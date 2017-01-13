Like her Fifty Shades of Grey character, it seems Dakota Johnson keeps an open mind about the franchise's NSFW subject matter.

In the upcoming sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, the actress reprises her role as Anastasia Steele. She is the wide-eyed, curious girlfriend of Jamie Dornan's character Christian Grey, a wealthy businessman with a large sexual appetite and fondness for BDSM (bondage and discipline—B&D, dominance and submission—D&S, and sadism & masochism—S&M.

"First of all, there are some very chic avenues in BDSM," Johnson told Vogue in an interview published in the magazine's February 2017 issue, whose cover features the actress. "It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious."