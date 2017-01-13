Happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth!

The Independence Day: Resurgence actor turns 27 today, and his birthday is already kicking off with an emotional message from fiancée Miley Cyrus. The "We Can't Stop" songstress shared a goofy photo of her and Liam and wrote a heartfelt caption to go with it.

"Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met....." she began the caption. "I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!!I love you @liamhemsworth."