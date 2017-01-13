Kim Kardashian is back to business.

After more than three months out of the spotlight following her Paris robbery, the reality star jetted off to Dubai to model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's makeup master class.

The mother of two cancelled or rescheduled any previously planned appearances for 2016 following the traumatic incident, making the private event on Friday her first physical appearance in front of her devoted fans in months.

The reality star was spotted traveling to the United Arab Emirates Thursday with Scott Disick while sporting a velour track suit, aviator sunglasses and her signature long glossy locks. After landing at the airport in Dubai, fans greeted her warmly as she headed off to the hotel.