Kim Kardashian is back to business.
After more than three months out of the spotlight following her Paris robbery, the reality star jetted off to Dubai to model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's makeup master class.
The mother of two cancelled or rescheduled any previously planned appearances for 2016 following the traumatic incident, making the private event on Friday her first physical appearance in front of her devoted fans in months.
The reality star was spotted traveling to the United Arab Emirates Thursday with Scott Disick while sporting a velour track suit, aviator sunglasses and her signature long glossy locks. After landing at the airport in Dubai, fans greeted her warmly as she headed off to the hotel.
Upon arrival at the highly anticipated event on Friday, a bare-faced Kardashian took a seat in Dedivanovic's chair in a simple tank top and ripped jeans while a packed theater of fans waited in anticipation.
"I'm so excited to be here," the star told the crowd as she walked on stage. "Let's hope Mario does a good job," she added jokingly.
While the mogul had taken a social media hiatus following the robbery, she was in full swing on Snapchat during the trip as she photographed the crowd and teased some of the products Dedivanovic was going to use during the class, including sister Kylie Jenner's eyeshadow palette and highlighters from Laura Mercier.
While it was her longtime makeup artist's event, Kardashian didn't shy away from sharing her own tips and secrets about her beauty regimen during the presentation. "I love makeup and now my daughter [North West] loves makeup, so she has her own set [of brushes]," she told the audience.
After taking guests step by step through one of her iconic smokey eye looks, Kardashian showed off her final made-up face to the crowd. "Guys, this is why I love her. She's literally a doll to work with and she's the perfect canvas for a makeup artist," Dedivanovic complimented his client.
As the class came to a close, she took time to pose for photos with attendees. From the sound of social media, the event was a perfectly contoured hit.
"Today I learned things that I will never forget and that I hope will help me grow as a makeup artist," one guest gushed on Instagram. "For all those wondering, Kim is a sweetheart and Mario is the best in the industry."
As for the star herself, Kim was just as happy to be there.
"Such a fun day today! I felt so much love here in Dubai," she tweeted. "Thank you guys for coming out to Mario's Master Class!"