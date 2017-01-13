Michael Jackson is getting the Lifetime movie treatment. Lifetime announced Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland (working title), a new flick based on the best-selling book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. The movie is told through the eyes of Jacksons trusted bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Navi, who Lifetime calls the world's No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute artist will star as the King of Pop. This is his acting debut. The Walking Dead's Chad L. Coleman will play Whitfield.

Filming is expected to begin in Los Angeles in February.