This ballroom dancer has officially quickstepped through his first week of fatherhood.
According to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, life couldn't be better right now after the birth of his and fiancée Peta Murgatroyd's first child, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.
"It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived," the 26-year-old star wrote on Instagram Thursday with a photo of him from behind holding his child. "I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth."
While some stars decide to share pictures of their newborn with fans right away, this couple has opted out for now.
"I don't let too many people come see my son and I don't want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we'll never get back. So be sensitive please. Or not. Either way, hope everyone's year is off to an incredible start," he continued. "Ours sure started with a bang."
The candid celebrity signed off with a comical footnote. "P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!"
As for the first-time mama, the 30-year-old New Zealand native sounds equally smitten with her baby boy.
"I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the well wishes for our little Shai. I've read all the beautiful blessings and he is without a doubt a lucky boy," Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram with a photo of the baby's nursery.
"He is a healthy boy with an incredible appetite for food and love. We can't wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we're just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love!"