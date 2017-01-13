This ballroom dancer has officially quickstepped through his first week of fatherhood.

According to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, life couldn't be better right now after the birth of his and fiancée Peta Murgatroyd's first child, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

"It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived," the 26-year-old star wrote on Instagram Thursday with a photo of him from behind holding his child. "I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth."

While some stars decide to share pictures of their newborn with fans right away, this couple has opted out for now.