Anything can look extra cool with some special effects. Right, Tom Brady?
The New England Patriots quarterback stars in an Intel commercial that is also the first Super Bowl ad released on the internet, and the 30-second spot illustrates how much more "epic" our everyday activities would be if we could just add some slow-motion and background music.
From yawning to brushing his teeth to flipping pancakes in the morning, Intel helps make all of Brady's activities seem like a crazy NFL play that is deserving of a replay.
As fans prepare for this year's sure-to-be entertaining ads, Lady Gaga is getting all the details ready for her big performance.
The 30-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo of herself rehearsing on a stage with her musicians and crew for their highly anticipated halftime performance. "30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," she wrote.
Lady Gaga wore a red and white tracksuit with her stage name printed in the back and her blond hair swept up in a messy bun.
