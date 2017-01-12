The very first look of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's highly anticipated music video is finally here, and chances are it'll have you feeling fifty shades of blue (but in the best way possible, of course).
The blond superstar took to Instagram to wish her pal and recent collaborator a very happy birthday, while also treating fans to their first glimpse of the video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," off of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
"HAPPY Z DAY," Swift captions a dramatic blue photo of the two standing back-to-back. OK, so we don't get much, but it's something, which as we know, is always better than nothing.
Their duet has already been making the rounds on the radio and becoming a fan-favorite, and aside from it being the title track of a film that is already having people buzzing, the song is a wonderful team effort by a bunch of friends.
Along with Taylor and Zayn, Swift's pal Jack Antonoff gave his magic touch on the single. "Holy motherf--king s--t!!! My boyfriend [Jack Antonoff] is a genius and he wrote the new single from Fifty Shades Darker with Sam Dew and my girl @taylorswift (who has never sounded more sultry)" gal-pal Lena Dunhamwrote on social media. "And then there's @zayn blowing up my whole heart. SO. DAMN. PROUD of @jackantonoff. On iTunes now I just bought itttttttt."
The track list from the soundtrack of the film adaptation was recently released, and we can expect some sultry hits from a number of well-known musicians.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.