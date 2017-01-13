"It's been a tough journey," she told E! News last July. "Like I say, many times, many people go through this, and you see your husband suffer for three years, and it's not what you want to see. So now I know he is well, and we live with him in a different way. And I see him through the eyes of my children every single day."

About his final months, she told People in May, "We were living in hope, knowing that there's no hope. There were times when I was very, very scared and he'd write me 'The end is near, I feel it.' I would go back and say, 'How can you say that? Are you in more pain?' Now I know it's possible for someone dying to feel when it comes."

She also recounted to Good Morning America how she lay down in bed with Angélil, put his robe around him and was there when he died.

The French-Canadian singer said that she explained what happened to her young twins by referencing the Disney-Pixar tearjerker Up.