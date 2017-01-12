8 Things To Know About Season 3 of Fargo

FX
Is it April yet?
We've now waited over a year for more Fargo, and we're almost there. The third season is finally making its debut in April, and while it has only just started filming (literally less than a week ago), executive producer Warren Littlefield and the show's cast attended the TV Critics' Association press tour to share what little details they could on what's to come.
Here's everything we know:
1. Ewan McGregor plays brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. They're not twins, and despite being played by the same person, they're easy to tell apart. Emmit appears to be a business man, and Ray seems to be slightly less successful in life.
2. McGregor will take on that familiar Fargo accent, but not without difficulty. "The challenge is to, first of all, master that accent, which is very, very difficult," the Scottish actor said. "It's a very strange accent to lock into, as a non-American. It's the hardest accent I've ever done, and I've done Dutch once. This is worse. And it's very familiar… Our audience's ear is attuned to it. It's a challenge, and then within that accent to find Ray's voice and Emmit's voice… There's lots to play with here."
3. Carrie Coon is our new heroine. She's playing Sheriff Gloria Burgle, who "represents a kind of small-town aesthetic, a sense of community that she feels has been eroded by forces outside of herself," Coon says. "Her personal life is kind of eroding and she's trying to hang onto who she is."
4. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Nikki Swango, whose name apparently tells us all we need to know about her. She appears to be dating Ray, and according to Winstead, "she has the capacity to be conniving, but she has a heart."
5. David Thewlis (aka Remus Lupin from the Harry Potter movies) isn't even quite sure who his character is yet, since he's only filmed one scene, but he gave us a couple of tidbits, describing V.M. Vargas as "Machiavellian." "He's a very mysterious character. He's a guy from out of town who's very possibly ill-mannered and lacking in virtue."
6. Michael Stuhlberg plays Sy Feltz, who is a business partner of Emmit's. Stuhlberg says Sy and Emmit are often more brotherly than the actual Stussy brothers are.
7. Technology will play a role this season, since this will be the first season that takes place in a year where social media was prevalent (2010). "[Creator Noah Hawley] is enjoying that technology, in many ways, is supposed to unite, and in fact, perhaps that's not what happens at all," Littlefield said of his colleague, who was unable to be at the panel. He described a scene with Carrie Coon on a plane, where she observes that everyone has their heads down, looking at phones or laptops, and it feels alien to her.
8. While all the seasons are slightly connected, don't expect to see Molly or any of the other characters from season one, which took place in 2006. The focus will be on the core cast. "It's a big region," Littlefield said. "I think the important thing about year three is that there's more intimacy. We're a smaller cast in year three, and that allows us to go deeper with each of these characters."
The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan, Scoot McNairy, Shea Whigham, Karan Soni, Fred Melamed, and Thomas Mann.
Fargo season three will debut sometime in April on FX.