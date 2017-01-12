Twenty-four years ago today, the world was blessed with the birth of Zayn Malik, and no one is more excited to celebrate that fact than his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel and proud ladylove of the singer took to Instagram to share a brooding photograph of the birthday boy with a special message: "happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!!"

Fans have followed the pair's journey throughout their relationship over the last few years, and while there have been some bumps in the road, it's hard to deny the genuine connection and sincere spark that surrounds these two young lovebirds.