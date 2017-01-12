Twenty-four years ago today, the world was blessed with the birth of Zayn Malik, and no one is more excited to celebrate that fact than his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
The supermodel and proud ladylove of the singer took to Instagram to share a brooding photograph of the birthday boy with a special message: "happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!!"
Fans have followed the pair's journey throughout their relationship over the last few years, and while there have been some bumps in the road, it's hard to deny the genuine connection and sincere spark that surrounds these two young lovebirds.
The couple have managed to keep their romance fairly private, aside from some aww-worthy snapshots on social media here and there and some high-profile collaborations, and trying to keep any romance away from the constant spotlight is pretty rare in Hollywood. Additionally, we've seen that Malik has bonded closely with Gigi's family, and that alone is a sign of something serious in any relationship.
In fact, Zayn recently spent the Christmas holiday with the Hadid family, making gingerbread houses, posing for Polaroid pictures and even getting his gingerbread creation featured on mama Yolanda Hadid's Instagram page.
However, what might be the most admirable between these two is their willingness to work through serious personal struggles faced by their partner.
An insider previously told E! News after Malik's concert cancellation that the singer has "opened up to Gigi about his anxiety the past few weeks" and that the two "have been through a lot these past few months, but they are really trying to communicate better going forward."
Another source had said that Gigi and her family have all been there for Malik amid his turmoil, adding, "Zayn really appreciates Gigi even more after this because he sees how much Gigi is there for him."
Here's to a couple that seems to be doing it right.