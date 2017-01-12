Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are currently in the midst of a tense custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, issues between the exes concerning their only child together escalated to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services earlier this year.

However, as of Thursday morning, a judge has denied Patton's request to limit Thicke's joint custody agreement.

A source tells E! News, "Robin loves his son and did not want to give up his time with him."