Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Prince Robert (Max Brown) stepped into the boxing ring to do battle at the People's Gala in tonight's episode of The Royals. Well, at least that was the official version of the story.

Unofficially, Liam definitely had something to prove after his older brother had returned to steal his charity, his crown and his girl. "I won't play your fool," he told Robert before the match. "You give them a good show, and I'll give them a good fight."

