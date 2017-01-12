Amy Adams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday but it was her daughter who stole the show.
The five-time Oscar winner brought to the ceremony her husband and fellow actor Darren Le Gallo and their 6-year-old daughter Aviana. The three posed for photos on the star and the little girl was also seen admiring and kissing it. This marked the first time their little girl has been photographed at a public event.
"I try to keep her really private so it was a conversion my husband and I had," Adams told E! News exclusively. "But we thought it was an important moment to share with her."
Last month, Ryan Reynolds brought wife and actress Blake Lively and their two daughters to his star ceremony, which marked the children's public debut.
Adams can be seen in the recent films Arrival and Nocturnal Animals. Critics recently praised Adams for her role as a linguistics professor and alien language interpreter in Arrival, which earned her her seventh Golden Globe nomination. She lost to Emma Stone for La La Land at last Sunday's ceremony. She does, however, have two previous wins under her belt.
Adams made her onscreen acting career in 1999 in the dark comedy film Drop Dead Gorgeous. Adams later appeared in episodes of shows such as That '70s Show, Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville as well as the movie Cruel Intentions 2, which was released on video in 2000.
She landed her breakout role in the 2005 film Junebug, which earned her her first Oscar nomination. Two years later, she won over more hearts with her role of Giselle in Disney's Enchanted. She will reprise her role in a 2018 sequel, Disenchanted.
Over the years, she would go on to received Oscar nods for roles in four more films—Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and, in 2014, American Hustle.
She also revisited DC's Superman universe, which she first encountered in Smallville, by playing Lois Lane in the 2013 movie Man of Steel and its 2016 sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, appearing with Henry Cavill and Michael Shannon, who stars with her in Nocturnal Animals. She will reprise her role in Justice League, which is set for release on Nov. 17.
Adams can be seen next in the HBO thriller series Sharp Objects, the television adaptation of Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn's 2006 debut novel. The show is expected to debut later this year.