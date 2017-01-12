Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
During an exclusive interview with E! News' Catt Sadler, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host dished about cooking "cheat-worthy" meals for her basketball player beau.
"I love to cook and I cook fat girl meals, I just believe in it," Khloe explains, adding that she has a "big man" so "he can handle it."
Khloe continues, "So it's fun and everyone comes over, they eat and that's what cooking is all about, you're supposed to enjoy it."
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
So what foods specifically does Khloe like to cook for the Cleveland Cavaliers star?
So what foods specifically does Khloe like to cook for the Cleveland Cavaliers star?
