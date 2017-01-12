EXCLUSIVE!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Cooks ''Fat Girl Meals'' for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson: ''I Have a Big Man...He Can Handle It''

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Catt Sadler, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host dished about cooking "cheat-worthy" meals for her basketball player beau.

"I love to cook and I cook fat girl meals, I just believe in it," Khloe explains, adding that she has a "big man" so "he can handle it."

Khloe continues, "So it's fun and everyone comes over, they eat and that's what cooking is all about, you're supposed to enjoy it."

So what foods specifically does Khloe like to cook for the Cleveland Cavaliers star?

Watch the video above to find out and to see what else Khloe had to say about her relationship with Tristan!

And be sure to check out the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian tonight!

Watch the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!

