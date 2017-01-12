Looks like Drake has some competition...

As E! News reported yesterday, Champagne Papi gifted Jennifer Lopez with a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace on New Year's Eve, further proving he's definitely fallen for his new boo.

But while you're probably sitting there with your mouth on the ground over the extravagant gift, this isn't the first time a man has rolled out the red carpet and dealt the dough for J.Lo. In fact, it's far from the first time...

See the most romantic gifts Lopez has received from men in the past below: