Call us un-evolved, but we could never quite get how Taylor Swift could happily hang out with Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas, after what she went through with Joe.

Sure, she was dating Calvin Harris at the time, but still... Wouldn't that be awkward city, for everyone involved?

Same with Taylor and Kendall Jennerbeing all chummy, after it became blatant that Kendall was enjoying the company of Harry Styles, patient zero at the heart of Taylor's 1989 album.

Hats off to a level of maturity that just sounds exhausting, but we've seen love triangles tear the best of friends apart on TV—we know it can't be that easy to see your ex with someone else, even if you're the one who did the dumping or even have a new significant other yourself.

Which is why yesterday was so much more...relatable!