Dale Robinette/Lionsgate
Dale Robinette/Lionsgate
The people who brought you Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's "new-old Hollywood" romance and Ryan Reynolds' potty-mouthed superhero prowess have won over the Directors Guild of America.
La La Land and Deadpool are among the movies nominated for 2017 DGA Awards, the group announced Thursday.
Other contenders include Manchester by the Sea, which stars Casey Affleck as a man who underwent a great tragedy who reluctantly agrees to take care of his orphaned nephew, and Moonlight, which depicts a guy coming of age in Miami during the "War on Drugs" era.
A24 Films
On Wednesday, the Directors Guild of America announced TV programs are nominated for DGA Awards. The winners will be announced on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Check out a full list of movies nominated for 2017 DGA Awards.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Garth Davis, Lion
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
20th Century Fox
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film
Garth Davis, Lion
Kelly Fremon Craig, The Edge of Seventeen
Tim Miller, Deadpool
Nate Parker, The Birth of a Nation
Dan Trachtenberg, 10 Cloverfield Lane
La La Land and Moonlight recently won top awards at the 2017 Golden Globes, while Manchester by the Sea was nominated. Stone, Gosling and Affleck won individual awards for their roles.