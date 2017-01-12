Why Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance Was Inevitable

We should have felt this romance coming.

Selena Gomez and The Weekndmay have seemed like a match made out of nowhere when photos recently emerged of them smooching on the street. After all, the "Same Old Love" singer had spent the majority of 2016 out of the spotlight while the "Starboy" was in the midst of an on-and-off relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid.

However, upon deeper observation, it seems the 24-year-old songstress was never out of the question for the Grammy winner.

"Abel though always had a thing for Selena," one source dished to E! News. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before."

If you listen closely, it seems The Weeknd subtly made his physical affections for the star known long before they stepped out together. In the track "Party Monster" off of his third studio album, he references an "a—like Selena." Could he have been singing about the woman who can't keep her hands to herself? The jury is still out.