Why Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance Was Inevitable

We should have felt this romance coming.
Selena Gomez and The Weekndmay have seemed like a match made out of nowhere when photos recently emerged of them smooching on the street. After all, the "Same Old Love" singer had spent the majority of 2016 out of the spotlight while the "Starboy" was in the midst of an on-and-off relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid.
However, upon deeper observation, it seems the 24-year-old songstress was never out of the question for the Grammy winner.
"Abel though always had a thing for Selena," one source dished to E! News. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before."
If you listen closely, it seems The Weeknd subtly made his physical affections for the star known long before they stepped out together. In the track "Party Monster" off of his third studio album, he references an "a—like Selena." Could he have been singing about the woman who can't keep her hands to herself? The jury is still out.
Meanwhile, their chemistry was visible more than a year earlier when they both took the stage at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as the evening's slated performers. At a point, The Weeknd bowed down to Gomez while the crowd cheered—a curious exchange in hindsight.
At their core, the two are obviously compatible. As two twentysomething musicians, they both understand what it means to be the most in-demand artists in their industry and navigate the murky personal waters that the job creates. Plus, they'll always have someone to serenade.
"Right now, it's like a good song turns me on way more," he told Rolling Stone. "Like, that gets me horny, like, literally gets me horny."
Then, of course, there's their physical proximity. As researchers have noted, people tend to fall for those closest to them and Selena and The Weeknd have never been too far apart as far as Hollywood social circles are concerned.
Gomez and Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid, are both members of Taylor Swift 's bonafide girl squad, having starred in the music video for "Bad Blood" together. The ladies have all hung out on occasion, which makes us believe it would have been easy for Gomez and The Weeknd to cross paths.
On social media, we're already seeing a bit of fallout as Bella swiftly hit "Unfollow" on Selena's Instagram account following the couple's dat night.
While the two ladies were never exactly BFFs, as Gomez knows all too well, the heart just wants what it wants. For now, though, they're taking things one step at a time.
"They are on the same level with expectations and think each other are really fun," the source added. "They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."